UT AD Fulmer appears in Knoxville video urging masks, social distancing

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The city of Knoxville and University of Tennessee athletic director Phillip Fulmer have teamed up in a video calling for teamwork to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

The video is part of the #KnoxvilleSmiles campaign. While “Down the Field” and images of the UT campus are playing Fulmer lays out the strategy to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

In the video the former Vols head coach and offensive lineman straps on a mask and asks the public to “follow the game plan,” including to remember to practice social distancing, avoid crowds and clean hands often.

“The rally’s so important,” Fulmer says. “Let’s keep a good attitude and we will win.”

MOBILE USERS: Can’t see the video? Click here.

Fulmer previously appeared in a statewide “Do Your Part, Stay Apart” campaign, which encouraged Tennesseans to adopt preventative health measures to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

