UT AD Fulmer appears in Knoxville video urging masks, social distancing

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The city of Knoxville and University of Tennessee athletic director Phillip Fulmer have teamed up in a video calling for teamwork to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

The video is part of the #KnoxvilleSmiles campaign. While “Down the Field” and images of the UT campus are playing Fulmer lays out the strategy to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

In the video the former Vols head coach and offensive lineman straps on a mask and asks the public to “follow the game plan,” including to remember to practice social distancing, avoid crowds and clean hands often.

“The rally’s so important,” Fulmer says. “Let’s keep a good attitude and we will win.”

MOBILE USERS: Can’t see the video? Click here.

Fulmer previously appeared in a statewide “Do Your Part, Stay Apart” campaign, which encouraged Tennesseans to adopt preventative health measures to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

LATEST STORIES

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

(MOBILE USERS: See map of COVID-19 by county.)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Sevier County schools to discuss reopening Monday

Pelosi: GOP in 'disarray' over COVID rescue bill

Positive COVID-19 case at Alcoa Middle School

McEnany: Schools, teachers considered 'essential'

Biden: Trump won't do 'hard work' to open schools

Knoxville Chamber releases June COVID-19 economic impact survey

Nashville doctor: Reopening schools too quickly may be dangerous

Pandemic impacting girls' soccer season

Regal pushes back reopening date again

Hamblen Co. Schools pushes back start date by more than a month

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kinncanon: 'We have to take action as a community against the spread of COVID-19'

Knox County Health Department briefing on coronavirus on Friday, July 24, 2020

Coronavirus in Tennessee: Hamblen County Schools delay start of semester to September

Trump says some schools may need to delay opening

AMC Theatres postpones reopening again as summer blockbusters are delayed due to coronavirus

'Face It. Masks Fight COVID-10' campaign

New projections on hospital capacity discussed by Knox Co. Board of Health

Fauci: US needs to 'regroup' amid virus surge

Food City: Mask mandate for customers to begin July 23

NCAA lays out plan for playing but warns of surging pandemic

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter