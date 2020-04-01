Breaking News
UT campuses will stay online only for summer session classes
Coronavirus
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee system will continue to use online-only classes throughout the summer session as the state and country continue to find ways to adapt amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

UT President Randy Boyd said after consulting the chancellors at UT Knoxville, UT Chattanooga, UT Martin and UT Health Science Center that each campus will send details about the format to all faculty, students and staff regarding the change.

Clinical rotations in hospitals will continue at UT Health Science Center with students following COVID-19 protocol.

“Our faculty and staff have done an incredible job of moving to an entirely digital platform for the spring semester,” Boyd said.  “I am confident they will continue to provide an inspired learning experience for our students who are enrolled in summer classes.”

UT campuses have provided an estimated 9,300 classes online to its 50,000 students statewide since moving to the format.

The UT System guidelines regarding COVID-19 online at tennessee.edu/coronavirus/.

 

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

