UT suspends university-related international travel amid coronavirus concerns

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee, Knoxville has announced that it has suspended all university-related international travel amid growing coronavirus concerns.

Previously, the university had suspended travel and study abroad programs to China, South Korea, Japan and Italy. The university also said Thursday that it has not had a confirmed case of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on campus.

“It is unlikely that any college campus will be able to avoid the impacts of the virus, and we are planning as such,” UT stated in a release.

The university also said the campus Emergency Operations Center is mobilized and senior leadership is meeting regularly in order to respond to future scenarios. The Student Health Center, Office of Emergency Management, Office of the Provost, Division of Student Life, Center for Global Engagement, Division Finance and Administration, and offices across campus are working together to ensure the health and safety of all students, faculty and staff.

