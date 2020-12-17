Vaccination of Tennessee health care workers begins Thursday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee is expected to begin administering the COVID-19 vaccine to health care workers statewide Thursday.
The Tennessee Department of Health said 56,550 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine were shipped Wednesday for delivery to 28 sites covering 74 Tennessee hospitals, which would arrive as early as Thursday.
Tennessee received an early shipment of 975 doses of the vaccine Monday, but state health officials said they would hold those as an emergency backup supply in case a hospital’s supply was damaged.
The state expects to receive a second shipment of 56,500 doses of the vaccine approximately three weeks after the initial delivery.
The first dose of the Pfizer vaccine was administered in Tennessee Wednesday afternoon at Clinical Research Associates on Church Street in Nashville. Dr. William Polk, a 62-year-old cancer surgeon, was the first recipient.
Clinical Research Associates was authorized Wednesday to vaccinate health care workers who were one of 360 participants involved in their clinical study for the Pfizer vaccine, including Dr. Polk.
Governor Bill Lee spoke at Vanderbilt University Medical Center Thursday prior to the vaccines being administered. You can watch his full press conference below.
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: Total COVID-19 cases near 175K, deaths now stand at 2,097 in the state
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- Greene County mayor extends mask mandate through September 30
- Video and pictures of packed house party near KU campus spark concern as virus cases rise
- Tennessee Coronavirus: Two weeks into September, state has seen a 12.48% increase in COVID-19 cases and a 19.56% increase in deaths
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports smallest 1-day increase in new cases so far in September
- Oxford and AstraZeneca resume coronavirus vaccine trial
- Tennessee Coronavirus: Total COVID-19 cases reach 171,824 with 933 new cases reported Sunday
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Inactive cases rise by 204 as Knox County reports 121 new cases & no new deaths
- As Trump played down virus, health experts’ alarm grew
- Dakotas lead US in virus growth as both reject mask rules
- Tennessee Coronavirus: COVID-19 deaths hit 2,064 with 39 new ones reported Saturday
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Inactive cases rise by 229 as Knox County reports 189 new cases & 3 new deaths
- As restaurants, bars re-open amid coronavirus, CDC study urges caution
- Ohio college students test positive for coronavirus, throw party