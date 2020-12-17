Vaccination of Tennessee health care workers begins Thursday

Coronavirus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee is expected to begin administering the COVID-19 vaccine to health care workers statewide Thursday.

The Tennessee Department of Health said 56,550 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine were shipped Wednesday for delivery to 28 sites covering 74 Tennessee hospitals, which would arrive as early as Thursday.

Tennessee received an early shipment of 975 doses of the vaccine Monday, but state health officials said they would hold those as an emergency backup supply in case a hospital’s supply was damaged.

(Courtesy: Tennessee Department of Health)

The state expects to receive a second shipment of 56,500 doses of the vaccine approximately three weeks after the initial delivery.

The first dose of the Pfizer vaccine was administered in Tennessee Wednesday afternoon at Clinical Research Associates on Church Street in Nashville. Dr. William Polk, a 62-year-old cancer surgeon, was the first recipient.

Clinical Research Associates was authorized Wednesday to vaccinate health care workers who were one of 360 participants involved in their clinical study for the Pfizer vaccine, including Dr. Polk.

Governor Bill Lee spoke at Vanderbilt University Medical Center Thursday prior to the vaccines being administered. You can watch his full press conference below.

