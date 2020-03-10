Vanderbilt University cancels classes for the rest of the week for the community’s health and safety

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Vanderbilt University is cancelling classes for the remainder of the week, “…based on our desire to protect the health and safety of our community from the novel coronavirus disease.”

The university also reports that beginning Monday, March 16 through the remainder of the month, it’s suspending all in-person classes and moving to distance and other alternative learning options.

“Students will hear directly from their respective deans and/or faculty instructor regarding any specific instructions.” Vanderbilt University

During this period the university says it’s going to actively review the situation and determine if/when in-person classes may resume.