Volkswagen Chattanooga employee, contractor test positive for COVID-19

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WATE) — Volkswagen Chattanooga says that an employee and a contractor have tested positive this week for COVID-19.

A company spokesperson shared with our ABC affiliate state WTVC that an employee reported mild, flu-like symptoms on Saturday, May 16, and the contractor reported similar symptoms the following Monday.

Both individuals later tested positive for the virus and will be under quarantine for the recommended 14-day period. They will not return to work until medically cleared.

The company says all employees who may have been exposed were wearing proper personal protective equipment when around the two individuals; however, each of those employees has been contacted and tested as a precaution.

The facility resumed production on Sunday, May 17, with the company sharing it has implemented more than 90 new health and safety measures to help protect its workers and prevent the spread of COVID-19.