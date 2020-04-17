Volunteers make thousands of masks to supply Tennessee nursing homes waiting on PPE

Coronavirus

by: Eric Egan

Posted:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Personal protective equipment is slowly starting to be distributed, but some of the places and people who need it most, are still not getting it.  

A dedicated group of volunteers is on a mission to change that. 

There’s no limit to the design, pattern or color. Each one is just as important as the next, each one has a critical mission. 

“Our main concern was the elderly population and how best to protect them,” says Nanci Ballard.  

The hundreds of volunteers and seamstresses who sew them, by the thousands, the army who’s arming residents and staff at local nursing homes is now churning out masks at an incredible clip. 

“I did my research on this virus, I knew we would not have enough PPE.” 

Ballard has helped organize the project, along with the Facebook group Volunteer Mask Makers COVID-19 Nashville. They’ve delivered this protection, 5,000 masks to 150 locations in Tennessee.  

“Unfortunately, long term care facilities do not stock a lot of the PPE,” Ballard says. “I called a local facility, they still have nothing, and the person on the other end of the phone cried.” 

Ballard has seen the need firsthand working with Turenne PharMedCo, serving the people inside nursing homes. She’s compared them to cruise ships, patients and staff are contained. 

“The healthcare providers are going from room to room, it’s very easy for the virus to spread,” she says. 

Many middle Tennessee care facilities now depend on volunteers, mask-makers, sacrificing their time, donating their skills, to meet this terrible virus head-on. 

“The stories behind the people who are stepping up to volunteer, that’s what’s really important to me.” 

To volunteer or learn more about how you can help, click here.

