Walmart customers can now use SNAP benefits with Grocery Pickup

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In June of 2019, Walmart launched a pay at pickup option that allows families using Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits to pay when they use the Walmart Grocery Pickup service.
Now, more customers can use Walmart pickup in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
Here’s How it Works
- Order and Choose a Pickup Time: Visit walmart.com/grocery, select a time to pick up their order and begin creating shopping lists. During checkout, select “EBT card” for the payment option.
- Pickup and Pay: Once you arrive at the pickup location, park in a reserved parking space marked in orange for Grocery Pickup customers. Once in the spot, call a designated number that alerts an associate of your arrival. You can also check-in through the Walmart Grocery app. An associate will quickly retrieve the prepared order and load it into the customer’s car.
- Payment: When the associate brings the order to the car, they’ll ask you to provide your EBT benefit card for payment.
Through the pilot, customers can complete EBT payments during online checkout instead of at the point of pickup.
This eliminates all physical contact between associates and customers who want to use SNAP benefits.
Customers can also use EBT payment during online checkout when they choose the delivery option.
