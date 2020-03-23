UPDATE: Gov. Lee’s update has ended.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee holds a press briefing on the state efforts to battle coronavirus in Tennessee.
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: 505 cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: How school systems are responding after Gov. Lee urges closures
- Italy’s restrictions grow more specific in bid to slow virus
- Arkansas mailman leaves $2,200 tip for restaurant staff
- Neighbors celebrate North Carolina 12-year-old girlâ€™s birthday with parade
- ‘It can happen quickly’: U.S. nurse volunteering in Italy warns Americans
- States still reporting surge in virus-related jobless claims
- Virus rebels from France to Florida flout lockdown practices
- Small businesses can apply for loans as result of virus
- Congressional rescue talks churn as viral crisis expands
- IOC looking at postponing Tokyo Olympics; Canada pulls out
- Hunt for medical gear to fight virus becomes all-consuming
- Social distancing during coronavirus pandemic: Sevierville church offers drive-in church service
- Churches migrate online amid Coronavirus restrictions on large groups
- Coronavirus FAQ: Disinfecting your devices and other things you should clean daily