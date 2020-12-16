WATCH LIVE: Knox County Board of Health meets to discuss COVID-19 restrictions, regulations

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Board of Health meets at 5 p.m. Wednesday to discuss a couple of resolutions that, if passed, would be sent to Governor Bill Lee.

As coronavirus cases continue to climb, Dr. Patrick O’Brien with the Knox County Board of Health is making two proposals — one asking Gov. Bill Lee to take us back to the safer-at-home restrictions from March; the other asking the governor to issue an executive order that would give the health board the authority to issue regulations for surrounding counties.

The Knox County Board of Health is not asking anything of the governor yet — both proposals will be taken up during tonight’s meeting.

We will update this developing story as we learn more.