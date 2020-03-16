UPDATE: This briefing has ended.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – An update from the Metro Board of Health in Nashville on the coronavirus pandemic.
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- CDC map shows locations of coronavirus cases in the U.S.
- Coronavirus Timeline: Health Department says there are 39 positive cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee
- Online delivery services that will bring food to your door during coronavirus pandemic
- Nurses Respond: What you actually need to treat coronavirus
- Social distancing? Not on Sunday night at Disney World
- Sanitize your clothes to help prevent illness
- Tenn. brothers donate sanitizer products bought for resale
- Amid ‘social distancing’ during COVID-19 crisis, Starbucks moves to ‘to-go’ only
- Chick-fil-A temporarily closes dining room seating over coronavirus concerns
- ‘Patient zero’ in Tennessee shares experience with COVID-19
- Hospitals fear any surge of virus cases, supply shortages
- Trump calls on Americans to cease hoarding food, supplies
- Fed takes emergency steps to slash rates and ease bank rules
- LIST: States that have closed restaurants and bars to dine-in customers
- WATCH: Pres. Trump, coronavirus task force hold Sunday briefing on COVID-19 pandemic
- Top infectious disease expert open to 14-day ‘national shutdown’ to stem coronavirus
- TDH: 39 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee