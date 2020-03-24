WATCH LIVE: Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee gives an update on the coronavirus situation in the state

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee gives an update on Tuesday on the coronavirus outbreak situation in Tennessee.
The Tennessee Department of Health reported there are 667 cases of COVID-19 reported in the state.
(MOBILE USERS: See day-by-day chart for Tennessee COVID-19 cases.)
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: Y-12 employee tests positive for COVID-19, according to Consolidated Nuclear Security
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: How school systems are responding after Gov. Lee urges closures
- 3D printers at Tennessee Tech used to help fight COVID-19
- Knoxville FBI warns of scams related to novel coronavirus
- ‘Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear’ evening update – March 23, 2020
- Community members craft face masks to help stop the spread of Coronavirus
- Morgan Wallen playing Facebook, Instagram live concert tonight
- ETHRA continuing senior transportation services during coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Gov. Lee issues executive order for PPE donations, closes outpatient surgery centers
- AMR & Rural Metro taking precautions amid coronavirus concerns
- Amid virus, humble toilet paper is suddenly a hot commodity
- Over 1.5 billion people around the globe asked to stay home to slow spread of virus
- Uber drivers take extra steps to disinfect vehicles, but face uncertainty amid pandemic
- Amazon Prime offering free kids’ movies and TV shows, no membership required
- Tito’s Handmade… hand sanitizer?