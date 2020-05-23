Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tennessee: 23 active Knox County cases, 331 total

Watch Soon: Dr. Fauci answers your questions on ‘Coronavirus House Calls’

Coronavirus

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Have a question about the fight against COVID-19 and our “new normal?” Email the question, your name, and your city to our experts at coronaquestions@nexstar.tv to have it answered on “Coronavirus House Calls.” Watch the next episode with Dr. Anthony Fauci on Saturday, May 23 at 3 p.m. CT inside this story.

CBS 42’s Art Franklin

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As the death toll from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to rise in the U.S., we’re looking past statistics and taking your questions to Coronavirus Task Force member and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci. Fauci, the federal government’s top epidemiologist, will be answering your questions about the fight against COVID-19 in the Nexstar digital original, “Coronavirus House Calls,” hosted by Emmy award-winning CBS 42 Anchor Art Franklin.

In this wide-ranging interview, Fauci warns our “new normal” could be around for awhile.

“We’re not going to eradicate this virus. It is so transmissible that it’s going to be around for a while. Can we eliminate it? Likely, if we do it correctly and we get a vaccine,” Fauci said in an interview on Nexstar’s “Coronavirus House Calls.” “The new normal will likely be for at least a cycle or more through seasons…”

Fauci has described the COVID-19 pandemic as a “worst nightmare” scenario, but he’s not without hope.

“The real determining factor to put this into the history books, will be if we get a safe and highly effective vaccine,” he added.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.

TODAY’S EPISODE

Michael Saag, MD, Director of the Center for AIDS Research, University of Alabama at Birmingham

In this special edition of “Coronavirus House Calls,” Fauci is answering your most pressing questions about the COVID-19 pandemic. This program will stream within this article and on all Nexstar sites Saturday at 3 p.m. CT. Host Art Franklin will be joined by Coronavirus House Calls contributor Dr. Michael Saag.

In the meantime, check out the other episodes of Coronavirus House Calls, in which we explore topics like Vitamin D’s effect on COVID-19, travel during a pandemic, and the promising drug Remdesivir. Every weekend we assemble a panel of the most trusted doctors and healthcare professionals to answer your questions about the coronavirus pandemic.

In an era of information warfare, we’re fighting back with our greatest weapon: the truth. We’re here to talk about your concerns, differentiate between fact and fiction, and move from fear to hope as we navigate this “new normal” together.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Hancock County records first COVID-19 case

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hancock County records first COVID-19 case"

Drug overdoses in Memphis spike during virus outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "Drug overdoses in Memphis spike during virus outbreak"

Dept. of Health and Human Services addressing money sent to closed hospital

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dept. of Health and Human Services addressing money sent to closed hospital"

Safe Space among nonprofits feeling pinch during COVID-19 pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Safe Space among nonprofits feeling pinch during COVID-19 pandemic"

ETSU Tennessee Poll shows support for Republican candidates, split on mail voting

Thumbnail for the video titled "ETSU Tennessee Poll shows support for Republican candidates, split on mail voting"

Sumner County staff, juveniles test negative for COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sumner County staff, juveniles test negative for COVID-19"

Knox County Health Dept. talks about weekend testing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County Health Dept. talks about weekend testing"

Second Lady Karen Pence brings mental health message to Smokies visit

Thumbnail for the video titled "Second Lady Karen Pence brings mental health message to Smokies visit"

Home births on the rise

Thumbnail for the video titled "Home births on the rise"

Thistle Farms reopens after continuing mission during pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thistle Farms reopens after continuing mission during pandemic"

Nurse dies after helping COVID-19 patients in New York

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nurse dies after helping COVID-19 patients in New York"

Graceland to begin tours again this week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Graceland to begin tours again this week"

Tennessee driver service centers reopen

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tennessee driver service centers reopen"

Gatlinburg's Skybridge aims to reopen by May 22

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gatlinburg's Skybridge aims to reopen by May 22"

First Blount Memorial convalescent plasma recipient recovering

Thumbnail for the video titled "First Blount Memorial convalescent plasma recipient recovering"

Blessings in a bag

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blessings in a bag"

12 residents of nursing home dead after outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "12 residents of nursing home dead after outbreak"

Thunderbirds salute workers in California flyover

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thunderbirds salute workers in California flyover"

House Dems pass new $3T virus relief bill

Thumbnail for the video titled "House Dems pass new $3T virus relief bill"

TVA campgrounds reopen

Thumbnail for the video titled "TVA campgrounds reopen"

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter