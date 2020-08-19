What it means to be in quarantine versus isolation

In this April 21, 2020, photo, Marguerite Mouille, 94, gestures while her visiting daughter takes a photo at the Kaisesberg nursing home, eastern France. France has started to break the seals on its locked down nursing homes, allowing limited visitation rights for the families of elderly residents. The visits are proving bittersweet for some, too short and restricted to make up for weeks of isolation and loneliness. But they are shedding light on the immense emotional toll caused by locking down care homes. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Quarantine and isolation have become as much a part of our everyday speech as goodbye or coffee.

As the COVID-19 pandemic lingers on, health officials are issuing protocols for both isolation and quarantine, but what’s the difference?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, isolation separates people with a contagious disease from people who are not sick. Quarantine, on the other hand, separates and restricts the movement of people who were exposed to a contagious disease to see if they become sick. In short, isolation is for if you are sick. Quarantine is for if you could be sick.

As of Aug. 19, the Tennessee Department of Health is requiring people who test positive to isolate for 10 days after symptoms start. That means, staying in your residence and avoiding all contact with others. Still, some severely ill people would need to isolate for longer, ending their isolation period only after 24 hours of being symptom-free.

A quarantine, however, is for anyone who has come in contact with an infected person, but has not tested positive. You don’t have to show symptoms to be asked to quarantine.

Quarantining suggests you stay home and avoid contact while monitoring your health. If you live in the same household as someone who tests positive, for instance, you would need to quarantine while the sick person isolates. If you ended up testing positive, you would then move from quarantine to isolation.

Sen. Lamar Alexander in May announced he would self-quarantine after a staffer in his office tested positive for the virus. Alexander showed no symptoms and tested negative for the virus.

Not all infected COVID-19 patients show symptoms.

Another medical term heard often this year is asymptomatic. The World Health Organization reports 80% of all patients may show mild to no symptoms at all. Those who are infected, but symptom-free can still spread the virus, according to the WHO.

If someone tests positive, but is asymptomatic, that person will still be required to isolate for at least 10 days under the state health department guidelines.

Both quarantine and isolation help limit the spread of diseases, according to health officials. If you’re asked to do either, the impact for you is similar, but the words have different implications. If you’re sick, you’re isolating. If you’re not, you’re quarantining.

Either way, the message is the same. Say goodbye to the outside world, make some coffee, and stay put.