What to know about home births on the rise amid the coronavirus pandemic

(CNN/WATE) — With uncertainty about COVID-19, more soon-to-be moms are switching from hospital births to home births.
The trend may be due to concerns about hospital cleanliness with some new moms wanting to stay away from potential COVID-19 patients.
For Ohio midwife Colleen Kennedy-Schroeder, the inquiries are out of control, around three people a day call in need of her services.
“People realize this is a safer option in some ways. Whether that’s mentally because you can have your support person there, or physically because you’re avoiding the germs of the hospital.”Colleen Kennedy-Schroeder, midwife
Over the last 12 months, searches for home births across the country spiked in March and at different times in April.
According to the American Midwifery Certification Board (AMCB), the number of certified nurse midwife (CNM), certified midwife (CM) has increased as the overall demand for them has grown. The trend was continuing upward going into 2020. For the year 2019, the AMCB said the total number of CNM/CMs was at 12,581.
If you’re an expectant mother and are considering a home birth, The New York Times reports that right now, both the American Academy of Pediatrics and American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists recommend only midwives who are certified by the American Midwifery Certification Board.
We should also note, we’ve spoken to a number of local hospitals that tell WATE 6 On Your Side it’s still safe to go to the hospital, especially if you have an emergency. COVID-19 patients are kept on separate floors and medical facilities are under extra strict cleaning and sanitizing guidelines due to the pandemic.
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: April 2020
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- LIST: COVID-19 assessment sites in East Tennessee
- Moderna: Early coronavirus vaccine results are encouraging
- Trump says he’s taking malaria drug to protect against virus
- Shuttered Jamestown hospital received $121,000 for COVID-19 relief
- Traveling nurse from Tennessee dies in New York on front lines of COVID-19 fight
- Businesses can legally deny service if people do not abide by mask guidelines
- Knox County Mayor Jacobs urges Reopening Task Force to loosen restrictions starting May 22
- WATCH: Gov. Lee in Memphis to tour newly completed COVID care facility
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Virus deaths reach 301 with 18,011 confirmed cases
- Florida man who called coronavirus ‘fake crisis’ gets infected, warns others
- What you need to know today about the virus outbreak
- Knox County Health Director on coronavirus: ‘We are trending downward’
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: 45 active Knox County cases, 311 total with downward trend in new cases