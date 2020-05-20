What to know about home births on the rise amid the coronavirus pandemic

(CNN/WATE) — With uncertainty about COVID-19, more soon-to-be moms are switching from hospital births to home births.

The trend may be due to concerns about hospital cleanliness with some new moms wanting to stay away from potential COVID-19 patients.

For Ohio midwife Colleen Kennedy-Schroeder, the inquiries are out of control, around three people a day call in need of her services.

“People realize this is a safer option in some ways. Whether that’s mentally because you can have your support person there, or physically because you’re avoiding the germs of the hospital.”

Colleen Kennedy-Schroeder, midwife

Over the last 12 months, searches for home births across the country spiked in March and at different times in April.

According to the American Midwifery Certification Board (AMCB), the number of certified nurse midwife (CNM), certified midwife (CM) has increased as the overall demand for them has grown. The trend was continuing upward going into 2020. For the year 2019, the AMCB said the total number of CNM/CMs was at 12,581.

If you’re an expectant mother and are considering a home birth, The New York Times reports that right now, both the American Academy of Pediatrics and American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists recommend only midwives who are certified by the American Midwifery Certification Board.

We should also note, we’ve spoken to a number of local hospitals that tell WATE 6 On Your Side it’s still safe to go to the hospital, especially if you have an emergency. COVID-19 patients are kept on separate floors and medical facilities are under extra strict cleaning and sanitizing guidelines due to the pandemic.

 

