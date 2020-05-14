What to know, so far, about mystery inflammatory illness in children linked to COVID-19

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A mysterious inflammatory illness in children linked to COVID-19 antibodies is catching the attention of health officials.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it’s not clear yet if these antibodies provide protection or immunity from getting infected again. But they do develop in response to the virus and sometimes, after the antibodies battle the virus, they can harm other parts of the body.

What’s catching the attention of health officials is being called Pediatric Multi-system Inflammatory Syndrome (sometimes called PIMS).

WATE 6 On Your Side spoke with a doctor at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, who told us the public needs to be aware of it, but it is a treatable condition.

The symptoms of PIMS include significant fever, rash and abdominal pain; these are also symptoms commonly associated with Kawasaki syndrome, also known as Kawasaki disease.

Children’s Hospital was investigating whether or not two children contracted the mystery inflammatory illness earlier this week.

Kawasaki disease is an illness that causes inflammation and primarily affects children, according to the CDC. Doctors across the country have seen an outbreak of more than 100 cases of Kawasaki disease. The inflammatory illness causes blood flow issues to the heart.

A Children’s Hospital spokesperson said Tuesday night nothing has been confirmed at this time.

In national headlines, you may have heard about the mystery inflammatory illness with symptoms similar to Kawasaki disease believed to be related to pediatric COVID-19 cases in New York.

According to our affiliate in New York, other children in the United States have also been hospitalized with the condition, which was also reported in relation to European COVID-19 cases.