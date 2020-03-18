Where to eat: East Tennessee restaurants to dine-in, take-out, or order online amid coronavirus pandemic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Restaurants in East Tennessee are making changes to their daily schedules, some closing their dining room altogether, others adding new online-ordering options for customers to take-out.

The Centers for Disease Control recommends that restaurants should limit their dining rooms to 50% capacity and keep customers at least six feet apart. That includes customers waiting to be seated, kept six apart in distance.

Following these guidelines, some restaurants are keeping their dining rooms open.

“So, our goal is to invite guests in if they are healthy. We want them to come in if they feel comfortable doing that,” said Annie LaLonde, Marketing Director for Shoney’s.

LaLonde said the all Shoney’s locations are thoroughly cleaned throughout the day, and the average health inspection score across all restaurants is 99%.

Customers at Shoney’s are seated at a distance; gloves are available if diners chose to wear them, when serving themselves from the Fresh Food Bar, and there are at least four hand sanitizer stations within each restaurant.

Across town, a local favorite for more than 30 years, Pete’s Restaurant is keeping their dining room open, following CDC and city recommendations.

‘We felt like we owed it to our staff to try it out to see if we get support from the Knoxville community. So far, the support’s been overwhelming,” said Joey Natour, Co-Owner of Pete’s.

Natour said there were conversations about closing that involve the restaurant’s 15 employees. He said the feedback they received inspired them to stay open, monitoring any changes or guidelines from the CDC every day.

“We’re keeping our staff, the Knoxville community has been great. If they keep supporting us, we’ll be open,” said Natour.

Another downtown favorite, Matt Robb’s Biscuits and Brew, is open for dine-in, but also, take-out. The shop seats fewer than 10 customers at a time, within the CDC guidelines.

“It’s literally my only source of income. So, I just thought about it, I’ll hunker down and make sure everything’s clean,” said Matt Robbins, Owner, and Operator of Matt Robb’s Biscuits and Brew.

Robbins says he launched E-Gift cards this week as well as a new take-out option where customers can order online and pick-up outside the store without coming inside.

Knox Foodie List: restaurants offering to-go/curbside pickup

Known on social media as KnoxFoodie, Mandee and Eric, compiled a list of local restaurants that span Knox, Blount, and Sevier Counties that are offering take-out services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The list is comprehensive and updated as frequently as possible to reflect the daily changes to the food industry locally.

The list includes links to restaurant social media channels that include the most up-to-date information on hours/to-go options/gift card availability. The full list can be found on KnoxFoodie.

Knox County Restaurants (Full list on KnoxFoodie)

Central Filling Station

Knox Brew Tours – Delivering Last Day FOOD! 865-202-4298

Kaizen

Knox Provisions (meal pick up Tuesdays and Fridays)

Nick & J’s

Holly’s Gourmets Market (also offering family meal menus)

Sticky Rice Cafe

Tomo Japanese free deliveries/walk-up 5 miles

Maple Hall open 12-7 to-go beer available

Tako taco

Olibea (outside pickup window 10% off to-go, 25% e-cards to employees)

Blount/Sevier County Restaurants (Full list on KnoxFoodie)

Smokin Joes BBQ Townsend

Dancing Bear Townsend

Elvira’s

Windy City Grille

TC’s Grill

Metro Pizza

The Steel Room

Misty Morning