Where to find data on COVID-19 cases in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Medical organizations, school leaders and officials on the state and local levels are keeping the public up to date with the latest local COVID-19 data. We’ve created a single destination for the latest information from a variety of sources.

The Tennessee Department of Health offers both a statewide COVID-19 dashboard and specialized dashboards for all of 95 counties.

The Knox County Health Department COVID-19 data is updated biweekly on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Not only does it provide a snapshot of the viral situation in Knox County, but it also provides data from 19 regional hospitals. Data from regional hospitals include regional hospital capacity, COVID-19 positive inpatients, and Pending COVID-19 Labs for hospital inpatients.

The University of Tennessee Medical Center’s COVID-19 Daily Dashboard is updated daily, with no official time for the updates given. The dashboard reports on COVID-19 hospitalizations for both non-intensive care and intensive care patients; along with patient vaccine status and their ages.

East Tennessee Children’s Hospital will be reporting weekly statistics every Wednesday for parents and caregivers of how COVID-19 is impacting the hospital.

Covenant Health will be releasing its data on COVID-19 from all of its hospitals and will update its dashboard Monday through Friday at noon. They’ve also got access to data by its hospitals on the dashboard page as well.

Knox County Schools (English – Spanish)

Knox County Schools utilizes its COVID-19 dashboard to report active cases among students and staff. They say, “Active cases represent the number of confirmed cases by the Health Department and KCS Health Services.” They update this dashboard Monday through Friday some time in the afternoon. They’ve got a webpage set up in two languages, English and Spanish.

The city of Maryville has a COVID-19 dashboard for Blount County on its website. This dashboard includes numbers from Blount Memorial Hospital and the Tennessee Department of Health. It’s updated Tuesday through Friday at 10 a.m. or when data becomes available.

Sevier County Schools says it will be sharing limited data about cases within the district, and will not be breaking down numbers by school for privacy reasons. The information will be updated by end of the day on Mondays weekly. They divide their data by active cases and quarantine cases.

Roane County Schools utilizes an active document for its COVID portal that will be updated daily. It will list the total number of positive cases for each school, along with the percentage of the student body represented by the positive numbers.