KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Weather changes, like heat waves, can pose a risk to those suffering from Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia, according to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Darron Kidwell, an advocate with the Alzheimer’s Association, said this is due to the diminished cognitive state of these patients.

“One of the main things is, people living with dementia or Alzheimer’s may have difficulty in expressing their uncomfortableness, or those symptoms,” he said. “They may not be able to communicate that as well as someone who doesn’t have a cognitive impairment.”

Irritation caused by the heat can also lead to more issues.

“Being uncomfortable and being hot, can increase their agitation and those types of symptoms, which kind of snowballs into a greater effect, causing problems,” Kidwell said.

He also said people with Alzheimer’s may not understand the risk of being in the heat.

“With the diminished cognitive ability to process things and that really large increase in temperature, they don’t realize what effect that may be having on their body,” Kidwell said.

He continued, “So, they may just think it’s just a normal day, and just try to go on about normal daily activities, that maybe they need to be inside for, and they may just not be able to understand why they need to do things different because of the heat.”

Kidwell encourages caretakers to be prepared for behavioral changes prompted by heat.

“The first thing is just stay informed, keep aware of what the weather trends are going to be, and try to take some proactive steps ahead of that incoming increase in the heat by making plans with the person indoor, making sure there’s things to keep them busy inside,” he said.

If a caretaker is in need, Kidwell said the Alzheimer’s Association is available to help through their 24/7, clinician-staffed hotline. The number for the hotline is 1-800-272-3900, and is free to use.