KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Sleep deprivation still has long-term effects on the body, especially on those who don’t sleep regularly. Some cases could possibly lead to fatal issues.

Sleep deprivation refers to getting less than the needed amount of sleep, according to the OneCare Media Company. Healthline has provided ways that your body is heavily affected by sleep deprivation.

Healthline provided the most common types of sleep disorders:

obstructive sleep apnea

narcolepsy

restless leg syndrome

insomnia

circadian rhythm disorders

According to Healthline, not receiving seven to nine hours of sleep can affect a person beyond feeling drowsy and groggy. Some causes of sleep deprivation by the lack of sleep or the reduced amount of sleep.

If a person isn’t receiving the proper amount of sleep, the mental and physical capabilities start to become affected. Poor sleeping habits will affect weight gain and a weakened immune system, according to Healthline.

Lack of sleep affects the central nervous system by disrupting the way the body sends and processes information. Healthline also states that some people will experience microsleep during the day, which will lead to them falling asleep after several minutes or seconds without realizing it. Lack of sleep could also affect mental abilities and emotional state.

According to Healthline, psychological risks include:

impulsive behavior

anxiety

depression

paranoia

suicidal thoughts

Without sleep, a person’s respiratory system could lead to obstructive sleep apnea, which will interrupt a person’s sleep and lower the sleep quality. When a person’s respiratory is affected, they’re more vulnerable to respiratory infections like the common cold, flu or chronic lung illness, according to Healthline.

If a person doesn’t have the proper sleep routine, the digestive system creates unhealthy risks that lead to becoming overweight and obese, according to Healthline. Lack of sleep also affects the levels of two hormones, leptin and ghrelin which sends signals to the mind to know when to be hungry and feel full.

Some people may also feel too tired to exercise or receive less insulin after eating, which helps the body reduce blood sugar, according to Healthline.

Lack of sleep affects the cardiovascular system that is supposed to keep the heart and blood vessels healthy, including those that affect the blood sugar, blood pressure and inflammation levels, according to Healthline.

Lack of sleep can also affect the endocrine system by limiting the number of hormones that are produced in the body. Without a sufficient amount of hormones, a person’s body will struggle to build muscle mass and repair cells and tissues. Sleeping regularly will help release a pituitary gland that grows hormones throughout the day, according to Healthline.

These issues can be affected by an increase in sleep deprivation. The most common treatment for sleep deprivation is sleeping seven to nine hours each day.

Lack of sleep also affects infants, babies and toddlers. The Knox County Health Department is using social media to offer evidence-based guidelines and tips to ensure caregivers feel empowered to make safe sleep choices for their infants.

Teens and adults can use apps to help keep up with their sleep schedules:

Sleep Cycle – Sleep Tracker

Mintal Tracker: Sleep Recorder

Pillow

Rise: Energy & Sleep Tracker

ShutEye: Sleep Tracker

There are also apps to help people sleep by using white noise or relaxing song melodies:

Relax Melodies

Relax & Sleep Well: Hypnosis & Meditation

Tide

Calm

Sleep Sound & White Noise