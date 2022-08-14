KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — During Overdose Awareness Month, Knoxville Fire Department is working to shed light on the frequency of overdoses in Knox County.

From Aug. 1-12, KFD responded to a total of 101 reported overdoses, according to their Twitter posts. Assistant Chief Mark Wilbanks confirmed that since the beginning of 2022, the station’s total overdose response number was 1301, as of Aug. 12 at 5 p.m.

In August alone, the District Attorney General’s Office reports that Knox County has seen 11 deaths from suspected overdoses, as of Aug. 11, with the highest amount of suspected overdose deaths being three, on Aug. 3.

This year, the Knox County Attorney General’s office reports 291 suspected overdose deaths as of Aug. 11. Last year, 498 suspected overdose deaths were reported by the Knox County Attorney General’s Office. Reports from Jan. 1 of 2021 to Aug. 11 of 2020, suspected overdose deaths were 294.

The drug-related death report for 2021 from Knox County Regional Forensic Center brings to light some alarming statistics.

The five most common drugs identified in drug-related deaths in 2020 were synthetic opioids, methamphetamine, diphenhydramine, alcohol/ethanol, and cocaine.

The most frequent cause of drug-related deaths in 2021 was fentanyl and fentanyl analogs, which are structurally similar to fentanyl but are types of synthetic opioids.

Over 75% of drug-related deaths were found to be cases of polypharmacy, where more than one drug was responsible for the person’s death.

Knox County had a 29% increase in drug-related deaths from 2020 to 2021.

People ages 35-40 experienced the most drug deaths in Knox County.

The sharpest increase in drug-related groups was in individuals ages 55-64.

The presence of anxiety, anti-depressant, and anti-psychotic medication was found in 30 percent of all drug deaths in Knox County.

In Knox County, nearly 100 more men were involved in drug-related deaths than women. Of the total number of drug-related deaths, men accounted for 60 percent. While race certainly does not suggest who is more susceptible to drug-related deaths, the report stated that nearly eight out of every nine drug-related deaths last year were white individuals.

Despite this, some statistics started turning for the better last year. According to the KCRFC, prescription opioid-related deaths continued to decrease in their jurisdiction.

For those struggling with drug use, or anyone who knows someone who does, resources are available on the Department of Health’s website. The Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services also has a variety of resources available to help those who struggle with substance abuse issues and other mental health-related issues.

Management and recovery from drug use-related issues is not a one-size-fits-all approach, so resources, as well as professional guidance, are helpful when deciding the proper approach per individual.