The nursing home facility known as Beverly Park Place in Knoxville, Tenn. (Courtesy of Beverly Park Place)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville nursing home has been recognized in Tennessee according to the Newsweek Best Nursing Homes 2023 list. According to a news release, this is the fourth straight year the facility received this national recognition.

Beverly Park Place, one of three Hillcrest Healthcare communities in Knoxville, has been listed as No. 5. The 271-bed facility provides skilled nursing, rehabilitation services and Alzheimer’s and dementia care.

“Being named to Newsweek’s Best Nursing Homes 2023 list is an honor because it reflects our staff’s commitment to providing excellent care to each individual that enters our building,” said Barry Davis, CEO of Hillcrest Healthcare. “Our philosophy is that the whole person is treated, and that includes not just physical care, but emotional and social support, nutrition and engagement opportunities. This ranking reflects our team’s efforts to provide meaningful and compassionate care to all patients so that they feel valued.”

The world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider highlighted the country’s top 475 nursing homes out of 11,722 analyzed, according to the news release. Four data sources are used to evaluate the facilities, including performance data, reputation, response to the COVID-19 pandemic and accreditation by the Joint Commission International, an independent, non-profit healthcare standards organization.

Here are the states with the highest number of facilities:

• Alabama

• Arizona

• California

• Colorado

• Connecticut

• Florida

• Georgia

• Illinois

• Indiana

• Kentucky

• Louisiana

• Maryland

• Massachusetts

• Michigan

• Minnesota

• Missouri

• New Jersey

• New York

• North Carolina

• Ohio

• Pennsylvania

• South Carolina

• Tennessee

• Texas

• Virginia

For more information about Hillcrest Healthcare, hillcresthc.com/beverly-park-place.