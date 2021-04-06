McNabb Center opening short-term mental health facility in Morristown

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The McNabb Center is looking to expand its mental health services in Hamblen County.

The health care provider is opening a short-term, 15-bed facility for individuals experiencing a mental health emergency. The 24/7 Crisis Stabilization Unit will be available in August to adults 18 and older. The facility will serve Anderson, Campbell, Claiborne, Cocke, Grainger, Hamblen, Hancock, Hawkins, Jefferson and Union counties.



“The goal of this unit is to divert people, when appropriate, from psychiatric hospitalization,” said Sharon Reid, McNabb Center’s senior director of Hamblen County services. “We believe individuals are best served within their natural support system in their own communities, and the CSU supports this philosophy.”

The CSU will be located in an existing building at the McNabb Center’s Hamblen County campus at 310 W. Third North St. Renovations are slated to begin this month.

This project is funded through the Tennessee Department of Mental Health & Substance Abuse Services.

“We know that mental health care works best when people have multiple options at multiple levels, and this Crisis Stabilization Unit in Hamblen County will do just that,” said Marie Williams, Commissioner of the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services. “It will provide options for people living through a mental health crisis, their families, staff in emergency departments and law enforcement officers.

“We are excited to see the opening of this Crisis Stabilization Unit, and we are grateful to our partners at McNabb Center for their tireless work to serve the mental health needs of this community.”