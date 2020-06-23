Medic seeking plasma donations from previous COVID-19 positive patients, adopts new FDA donor wait periods

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — If you have tested positive for COVID-19 and have been symptom-free for 28 days, Medic Regional Blood Center is asking you to make a plasma donation.

Medic is seeing a significant increase in demand for the convalescent plasma. People who have fully recovered from the novel coronavirus have antibodies in their plasma that can help sick patients recover.

You must have a valid test showing you have had the virus and have been symptom-free for 28 days to signup. You can learn more or signup to donate online or call Medic at 865-524-3074.

Blood donors who once unable to donate blood for three months are now able to do so. The Food and Drug Administration recently changed its policy on certain blood donation deferrals from 12 months to three.

The following areas are now a three-month deferral after the last date of exposure:

Tattoo (obtained outside of TN/KY)

Piercing (no deferral if done by a professional using single-use equipment)

Needlestick

Injection of drugs that were not prescribed by a doctor

Travel to a malaria-endemic area

Males with sexual contact with another male

Transfusion

Medic also elminated the full deferral period for:

Association with a U.S. military base in Europe from 1980 – 1996

Lived in Europe for more than 5 years (still deferred if in France or Ireland for more than 5 years in 1980-2001; or 3 months or more in the United Kingdom from 1980-1996)

LATEST STORIES