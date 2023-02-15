KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two health organizations showcased a new rehab facility that will accept new patients this year in Knoxville.

Covenant Health and Encompass Health hosted a ribbon cutting for Patricia Neal Rehabilitation Hospital (West) on Wednesday. The new 51-bed rehabilitation hospital plans to help patients recover from debilitating illnesses and injuries.

“It’s the technology we get to use and just to be able to share that with the patients and their families,” said Jennifer Steely, CEO of the Patricia Neal Rehabilitation Hospital. “They can come into this facility and it’s beautiful, but it’s the staff that makes it special.”

The rehabilitation hospital offers physical, occupational and speech therapy, including 24-hour nursing care.

Steely said the purpose of the rehabilitation hospital is to offer patients a better quality of life. Patricia Neal Rehabilitation Hospital plans to start accepting patients in March 2023.