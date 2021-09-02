New visitation policies at UT Medical Center

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — UT Medical Center has implemented new visitor restrictions. The new restrictions have gone into effect as of Thursday, Sept. 2.

Patients in inpatient care are allowed one visitor over the age of 16 during their hospital stay. The same goes for patients receiving care for outpatient procedures, day surgery, ambulatory care and physician office. Some patients, including those with positive or pending COVID-19 test results, may not be allowed to have a visitor.

All visitors must be able to navigate the medical center by themselves and visitors are not allowed to wait in the lobby or vestibule areas for any reason. Visitors will need to check in and check out upon arrival and departure.

Women giving birth may have two support people for the duration of their stay. One of the two designated visitors can be a doula.

The mother/baby unit and gyn/antepartum (4 east) are allowed two visitors over the age of 16 years old. These visitors will be given an armband and only the two designated visitors can visit the mother and baby. If a baby is in the NICU, two people may visit the baby, the mom, and one additional support person.