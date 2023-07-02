HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A new report published by Mental Health America ranks Kentucky #1 nationwide for lower prevalence of mental illness and higher rates of access to care among adults.

Officials say the ranking is based on several metrics, including adults with any mental illness (AMI), adults with substance use disorder in the past year, adults with serious thoughts for suicide, adults with AMI who did not receive treatment, adults with AMI reporting unmet needs, adults with AMI who are uninsured and adults reporting 14+ mentally unhealthy days a month who could not see a doctor due to costs.

Mental Health America says in the same ranking, Kentucky was 13th in 2022, 16th in 2021 and 32nd in 2020.

Mental Health America says over the last three years, Addiction Recovery Care (ARC) has added over 1,000 new beds in 11 new residential programs and five new outpatient facilities across the state.

Officials say the organization currently provides substance use disorder (SUD) treatment and recovery services to approximately 2,000 clients daily, many of whom have also been diagnosed with a mental illness. Mental Health America says to help address this problem, ARC is preparing to open its first inpatient psychiatric hospital later this year in Greenup County.

“We’re encouraged that Kentucky is continuing to open up access to mental health care and that it’s making a difference in getting people the support and resources they need to be healthy,” said Tim Robinson, founder and CEO of ARC, which now operates over 30 treatment and recovery programs in Eastern and Central Kentucky and is continuing to expand.

