KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Regional Forensic Center has named the top 10 drugs that were found in 2022 overdose deaths.

The forensic center released its drug-related death report for Knox and Anderson Counties on Tuesday, which detailed that the two counties had more than 600 overdose deaths in 2022.

In the report, Dr. Darinka Mileusnic-Polchan, chief medical examiner for Knox and Anderson Counties, explained that mixed intoxications continued to be the leading cause of death. She also mentioned that fentanyl, fentanyl analogues and some other novel synthetic opioids continued to be the most abused drugs.

According to the report, the top 10 drugs found in drug overdose deaths in Knox and Anderson Counties were:

1. Fentanyl and Analogues

The report says fentanyl was found in 463 drug-related deaths. Fentanyl and fentanyl analogues have consistently been the top drug on the list every year mentioned in the report, which lists back to 2018.

While a footnote in the report explains that this category includes fentanyl, acetyl fentanyl, norfentanyl, para-Fluorofentanyl, beta-hydroxy fentanyl and despropionyl-para-fluorofentanyl, 4-ANPP was the second most found drug in drug-related deaths. According to the TBI, 4-ANPP is a fentanyl manufacturing byproduct.

2. Methamphetamine

Methamphetamine was found in 295 drug-related deaths. Similar to fentanyl, it has consistently been the second top drug on the list, which dates back to 2018.

Notably, methamphetamine was the top drug projected to be submitted to the TBI’s Crime Labs for testing from law enforcement in 2023.

3. Cocaine

Cocaine was found in 62 drug-related deaths, according to the report. Mileusnic stated in her report that cocaine abuse rose in 2022, but still trailed behind methamphetamine abuse in frequency.

In 2018, cocaine was the fourth most-found drug in drug-related deaths but dipped to fifth place from 2019 to 2021.

4. Alcohol/Ethanol

Ethanol was listed as being found in 104 drug-related deaths in the report. It has steadily been the fourth most found drug in drug-related deaths since 2020. In 2018, ethanol was the fifth but moved to third place in 2019.

The report specifically notes that it lists the presence of drugs contributing to death but does not indicate appropriate or legal use of the substance.

In her report, Mileusnic added that it is important to keep in mind that numerous deaths that result from chronic alcohol abuse are not included in the number as they are classified as a natural manner of death. The drug-related deaths listed in the report are sudden unexpected deaths or deaths without medical attendance.

5. Xylazine

Xylazine made its first appearance on the forensic center’s top drugs found in 40 drug-related deaths.

In the report, Mileusnic said the combination of some novel drugs paired with direct modes of administration frequently renders naloxone ineffective. Chris Thomas, chief administrative officer of the Knox County Regional Forensic Center, explained that Mileusnic was referring to Xylazine, also known as Tranq, which is not affected by naloxone because it is not an opioid.

Xylazine is an FDA-approved veterinary tranquilizer that people may be exposed to without their knowledge in combination with other drugs, the National Institute on Drug Abuse said.

6. Alprazolam

Alprazolam was found in 37 drug-related death cases. It is much more commonly known by the common brand name of Xanax and frequently prescribed to manage panic and anxiety disorders, according to the National Library of Medicine. The library says Alprazolam is the most commonly prescribed psychotropic medication in the United States.

Alprazolam has been on the top 10 drugs found in drug-related deaths list since at least 2018, although it has always been in sixth place or lower.

7. Diphenhydramine

While the medical name of this medicine might sound frightening, many will recognize it under its brand name: Benadryl. Diphenhydramine was found in 75 drug-related deaths, according to the report.

Although the antihistamine’s intended use is to treat allergy symptoms, Health Life Recovery, says when diphenhydramine is taken in higher doses than recommended, it can induce intoxicating and euphoric effects, potentially including delusions or hallucinations. They do note, however, the dosage needed to get the effects is nearly lethal.

8. Oxycodone

Oxycodone is once again the eighth drug on the list, where it has been since 2018, aside from when it dropped to ninth place in 2021. Oxycodone was found in 28 drug-related deaths in 2022.

9. Gabapentin

Gabapentin, which is a prescription seizure and pain medication, was found in 86 drug-related deaths in 2022. It has been on the list consistently since 2019, according to the report.

10. Morphine

The report says free morphine was found in 39 drug-related deaths in 2022. The last time the pain medication was on the list was in 2018.