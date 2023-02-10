NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — As the legacies of Black Americans come into the spotlight during the month of February, there are dozens of attractions in the state that do that all year long.
Tennessee’s Department of Tourist Development is offering up ten places to celebrate Black History Month across the state.
Several of the destinations with stories steeped in a rich history can be found here in Middle Tennessee.
African American Legacy Trail
Located in Clarksville, the African American Legacy Trail has 24 stops in the city that include historic churches and business trailblazers. Several spots also focus on the legendary Olympic Champion, Wilma Rudolph. She was the first woman in the U.S. to get three gold medals in a single Olympic game.
National Museum of African American Music
Located in Nashville, the National Museum of African American Music is one-of-a-kind. It’s the only museum solely dedicated to preserving music created, inspired, or influenced by African Americans.
Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey Distillery
Located in Shelbyville, Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey has become one of the fastest growing whiskey companies in the U.S. after launching in 2017. The distillery has garnered over 450 awards and accolades since then, including laying claim to the world’s first-known African American master distiller, Nearest Green, who is also known as the “Godfather of Tennessee Whiskey.”
Wolf Gap Cultural Center
Located in Giles County, the Wolf Gap cultural center has been displaying church quilts that demonstrate the history of African American churches in the region. The quilts were made by the Looking Back on our Heritage Quilting Club.
6 more places to discover Black history
- Helen’s Bar-B-Q, Brownsville
- Green McAdoo Cultural Center: The Story of the Clinton 12, Clinton
- National Civil Rights Museum, Memphis
- Chef Tam’s Underground Café, Memphis
- Slave Haven Underground Railroad Museum, Memphis
- Stax Museum of American Soul Music, Memphis