KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — In honor of Black History Month, there are events being celebrated throughout East Tennessee. Participate in events that discuss and celebrate the historic movements, arts, music, writings, testimonies and teachings of Black History.

From starting off as a week in the past, the event grew into a month of celebration and remembrance, take some time to visit some of these events.

Beck Cultural Exchange Center

Watching live taping of “A Conversation with our Grandparents”

Date: Feb. 3, 2023
Location: Beck Center, 1927 Dandridge Avenue, Knoxville, Tenn.
Time: 4 p.m.

Trouble In Mind By Alice Childress

Date: Feb. 8, 2023
Location: Clarence Brown Theatre, 1714 Andy Holt Avenue, Knoxville, Tenn.
Time: 7:30 p.m.

Live – Black Cemeteries: Loosing our History “Crestview”

Date: Feb. 10, 2023
Location: Beck Center, 1927 Dandridge Avenue, Knoxville, Tenn.
Time: 4 p.m.

Live – Racial Justice Part XXII, Justice for a Young Black Girl: Commissioner Dasha Lundy Speaks

Date: Feb. 17, 2023
Location: Beck Center, 1927 Dandridge Avenue, Knoxville, Tenn.
Time: 4 p.m.

Live – The Creation of Wealth in the Black Community

Date: Feb. 24, 2023
Location: Beck Center, 1927 Dandridge Avenue, Knoxville, Tenn.
Time: 4 p.m.

Black History Month Talent Show

Date: Feb. 24, 2023
Location: The Central Collective, 923 N. Central Street, Knoxville, Tenn.
Time: 6:30 p.m.

Black History 101 Mobile Museum

Date: Feb. 25, 2023
Location: Beck Center, 1927 Dandridge Avenue, Knoxville, Tenn.
Time: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Beck at the Bijou, “The Dream”

Date: Feb. 27, 2023
Location: Beck Center, 1927 Dandridge Avenue, Knoxville, Tenn.
Time: Doors open at 5:30 p.m.; Show starts at 6:30 p.m.

The African American Moviegoing Experience in Knoxville’s Segregated Era

Listen to Robert J. Booker as he talks about the history of the African American moviegoing experience in Knoxville, Tenn., at the East Tennessee History Center. Booker will discuss the city’s segregated Black theaters from the 1900s-1960s. He will also share his experiences at the Bijou Theatre.

Admission is free and open to the public.

Date: Feb. 15, 2023
Location: East Tennessee History Center, 601 S. Gay Street, Knoxville, Tenn.
Time: 12-1 p.m.

Black History Month Festival

An event based in Chattanooga will honor African Heritage during a festival. You can visit a museum to paint and listen to poetry. Also, participate in the music, crafts and giveaways at the event.

Admission is free.

Date: Feb. 18, 2023
Location: Stove Works, 1250 E 13th St, Chattanooga, Tenn.
Time: 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Green McAdoo Cultural Center

This cultural center honors and preserves the legacy of the Clinton 12. Visit the center to learn more about what happened during desegregation and civil rights. Also, get the chance to learn about the desegregation of Clinton High School and read the biographies of the Clinton 12 who played a role in the historic moment.

Date: Monday-Saturday
Location: 101 School Street, Clinton, Tenn.
Time: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

The Sculpture of William Edmondson: Tombstones, Garden Ornaments and Stonework

See the work of William Edmondson who was known for craving out the grave markers for African American families. “Featuring twelve of his sculptures, photographs by noted photographer Louise Dahl-Wolfe, and ephemera, the exhibition draws upon new scholarship to contextualize Edmondson’s sculpture,” according to the University of Tennessee, Knoxville website.

Date: Throughout the month
Location: Frank H. McClung Museum, 1327 Circle Park, Knoxville, Tenn.
Time: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.