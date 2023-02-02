KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — In honor of Black History Month, there are events being celebrated throughout East Tennessee. Participate in events that discuss and celebrate the historic movements, arts, music, writings, testimonies and teachings of Black History.

From starting off as a week in the past, the event grew into a month of celebration and remembrance, take some time to visit some of these events.

Beck Cultural Exchange Center

Watching live taping of “A Conversation with our Grandparents”

• Date: Feb. 3, 2023

• Location: Beck Center, 1927 Dandridge Avenue, Knoxville, Tenn.

• Time: 4 p.m.

Trouble In Mind By Alice Childress

• Date: Feb. 8, 2023

• Location: Clarence Brown Theatre, 1714 Andy Holt Avenue, Knoxville, Tenn.

• Time: 7:30 p.m.

Live – Black Cemeteries: Loosing our History “Crestview”

• Date: Feb. 10, 2023

• Location: Beck Center, 1927 Dandridge Avenue, Knoxville, Tenn.

• Time: 4 p.m.

Live – Racial Justice Part XXII, Justice for a Young Black Girl: Commissioner Dasha Lundy Speaks

• Date: Feb. 17, 2023

• Location: Beck Center, 1927 Dandridge Avenue, Knoxville, Tenn.

• Time: 4 p.m.

Live – The Creation of Wealth in the Black Community

• Date: Feb. 24, 2023

• Location: Beck Center, 1927 Dandridge Avenue, Knoxville, Tenn.

• Time: 4 p.m.

Black History Month Talent Show

• Date: Feb. 24, 2023

• Location: The Central Collective, 923 N. Central Street, Knoxville, Tenn.

• Time: 6:30 p.m.

Black History 101 Mobile Museum

• Date: Feb. 25, 2023

• Location: Beck Center, 1927 Dandridge Avenue, Knoxville, Tenn.

• Time: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Beck at the Bijou, “The Dream”

• Date: Feb. 27, 2023

• Location: Beck Center, 1927 Dandridge Avenue, Knoxville, Tenn.

• Time: Doors open at 5:30 p.m.; Show starts at 6:30 p.m.

The African American Moviegoing Experience in Knoxville’s Segregated Era

Listen to Robert J. Booker as he talks about the history of the African American moviegoing experience in Knoxville, Tenn., at the East Tennessee History Center. Booker will discuss the city’s segregated Black theaters from the 1900s-1960s. He will also share his experiences at the Bijou Theatre.

Admission is free and open to the public.

• Date: Feb. 15, 2023

• Location: East Tennessee History Center, 601 S. Gay Street, Knoxville, Tenn.

• Time: 12-1 p.m.

Black History Month Festival

An event based in Chattanooga will honor African Heritage during a festival. You can visit a museum to paint and listen to poetry. Also, participate in the music, crafts and giveaways at the event.

Admission is free.

• Date: Feb. 18, 2023

• Location: Stove Works, 1250 E 13th St, Chattanooga, Tenn.

• Time: 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Green McAdoo Cultural Center

This cultural center honors and preserves the legacy of the Clinton 12. Visit the center to learn more about what happened during desegregation and civil rights. Also, get the chance to learn about the desegregation of Clinton High School and read the biographies of the Clinton 12 who played a role in the historic moment.

• Date: Monday-Saturday

• Location: 101 School Street, Clinton, Tenn.

• Time: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

The Sculpture of William Edmondson: Tombstones, Garden Ornaments and Stonework

See the work of William Edmondson who was known for craving out the grave markers for African American families. “Featuring twelve of his sculptures, photographs by noted photographer Louise Dahl-Wolfe, and ephemera, the exhibition draws upon new scholarship to contextualize Edmondson’s sculpture,” according to the University of Tennessee, Knoxville website.

• Date: Throughout the month

• Location: Frank H. McClung Museum, 1327 Circle Park, Knoxville, Tenn.

• Time: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.