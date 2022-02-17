KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Many cemeteries dedicated to the lives of African Americans have been forgotten and left untouched for decades. One of those cemeteries lies in Knoxville.

Tatianna Griffin, a master’s student studying anthropology, is the woman behind the mission of restoring Citizens Cemetery, along with other committed locals.

When at the cemetery, it’s clear to see the neglect. Few stones are engraved with names, the day they were born and the day they died, others with just names and when they passed, but most tombstones are left with no trace of the person buried.

Citizens Cemetery is estimated to be the oldest African American cemetery in Knoxville. It’s home to around 6,000 African American freedmen and those who were enslaved dating back to as early as 1836, but the proof of that hardly exists.

“In terms of where people are buried, we don’t know because only about 500 have headstones,” Griffin said.

After decades of neglect, Griffin is digging beneath the surface to find the lost souls in hopes of bringing their truth to light.

“We say respect the dead, but when you look at this cemetery, it’s quite the opposite,” she said. “We talk a lot about agency, and we talk a lot about voice, and really black communities have never had control over their own agency and over their own voices.”

Since August of 2020, with the help of local historians and organizations, Griffin has turned this cemetery into a place of study, but she said even she’s learned there’s more to the story behind each tombstone that needs to be seen.

“When I’m taking pictures of headstones, or if we’re backfilling graves or pulling up vegetation, you’ll see a headstone of a two-year-old child and you’re like, ‘what happened? Why are you here at this age?”

With many questions unanswered and more graves to be found, Griffin only hopes that through her work, with assistance from the community, at the very least, restoring the cemetery will provide the dead with voices that have never been heard.

“While we may not be family in terms of biology, we’re definitely family in terms of everything else,” Griffin said.

Griffin along with others in the community hope to continue working on restoring Citizens Cemetery beginning in March.