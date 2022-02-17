KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Melody Hawkins is part of the next generation of young Black educators making a difference. She’s changing the game by getting a seat at the table and advocating for students every step of the way.

Hawkins is a powerhouse of student-centered education.

“Every little seed that we plant as educators matters. Every little seed,” said Hawkins.

The former middle school science teacher accepted an administrator position at Austin-East this school year. Her new role allows her to be what students need.

“I think about my students like my family. It’s okay to have moments, but not to give up,” said Hawkins.

Hawkins makes routine rounds through the halls and classrooms. Getting a read on how students and teachers are doing day-to-day.

“Being a role model really does support my students in seeing that it’s okay to look like me and continue to thrive. Again, against all odds. It’s not easy, but we have to keep pushing,” said Hawkins.

Hawkins says data shows persistent gaps in academic achievement between white students and their peers of color. She says if we want to support Black students, we need to invest in Black teachers.

“If we have educators who are educators of color and happen to have a keen expertise in how to support students of color, then we should absolutely have them at the table making decisions, so that we can work together to really come up with good plans to support our students,” said Hawkins.

She encourages her students to set their sights high.

“You have to have a vision for yourself, and that vision is of success,” said Hawkins.

Hawkins’ success is reflected in her long list of accomplishments. There is no doubting her skills or passion for education.

“We need the passion and that’s something that’s really hard to teach. We have to have adults who care,” said Hawkins.

She believes through these halls — walks the future.

“I want them to live with confidence, with peace and with motivation to continue to grow because I absolutely know that they are the ones that will support our society to become better, more healthy and thrive,” said Hawkins.

This week, Hawkins received a national honor recognizing her inspirational teaching practices. She’s been named the National University Teacher of the Year, which includes a grand prize of $50,000.