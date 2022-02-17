Breast cancer is one of the most publicized forms of cancer. Most efforts to bring awareness to this disease don’t focus on some of the most vulnerable patients. Nationwide, African American women have a 31% breast cancer mortality rate, the highest of any US racial or ethnic group. Now, there is a local effort to make sure Black women are given a fighting chance.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Cindy Sanford has made her health a priority. She co-founded a group that encourages healthy movement for African American women in Knoxville.

“My walking group is the Knoxville walkers. It is a walking route that is for Black women to have a space and to encourage them with better health, better self-care, better mental health, and all the things. And it’s actually an offshoot of the National Organization of Girl Trek,” she said.

For someone who focused on, and valued her physical fitness, the blow of a breast cancer diagnosis was monumental.

“Yeah, once I settled down a little bit, and my husband called me down, he was amazing. He was just like, ‘it’s gonna be okay is going to be alright.’ We’ve been through this before because his mother had breast cancer,” said Sanford.

Her breast cancer journey was emotionally draining and physically tough but with proper medical care and the odds being in her favor, she beat cancer. Sanford’s oncologist feels strongly about reducing the number of Black women who succumb to breast cancer.

“Number one awareness and number two, utilizing the screening resources that are available. So, an annual screening mammogram, at least starting at the age of 40. We’re starting to look into maybe that recommendation should be different for all African American women, not just African American women with a family history. But for now, it’s an annual screening mammogram starting at the age of 40,” said Dr. Jillian Lloyd with the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

Increasing access to mammograms for Black women is the focus of the Alliance House Community Coalition Black Women Breast Cancer Awareness Committee. They are raising funds to commission a new specialty Tennessee license plate.

De’Ossie D. Dingus Sr, president, and executive director of The Alliance House Community Coalition said, “The state has a 60 percent [breast cancer] mortality rate [for Black women]. And I just don’t have time to be politically correct. If these mortality rates were people other than Black people, I think there would be campaigns and organizations. You name it, it would be out there.”

The Alliance House is starting the movement in Tennessee so all women have that fighting chance.

“There’s just so many different things and it’s really disheartening to know that we have women that are not getting top-notch care. Regardless of socioeconomic status or race, you know, that shouldn’t be that that just shouldn’t be. That’s just that that shouldn’t be and so the Alliance House and the BWBC, a Black woman breast cancer committee, is working to change that,” said Sanford.

To have the breast cancer plate commissioned — the alliance house community coalition and the Black Women Breast Cancer Awareness Committee must reach the goal of 1,000 orders by June. The link to register for the license plate can be found here.