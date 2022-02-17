KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A local organization is providing a creative outlet to our underserved community and those who may have fallen on tough times.

Canvas Can Do Miracles, which originally began as a branch of the Literacy Imperative back in 2008, officially became a 501-C3 tax-exempt nonprofit organization in 2019. Every Wednesday, the organization offers free art classes with a meal to children, adults and individuals dealing with substance abuse issues or who may be at-risk. It is a passion project for Jackie Holloway, the executive director of Canvas Can Do Miracles, who knows firsthand how powerful art can be.

“I’ve always been an artist. I can remember at age 3 laying in the grass outside and drawing, so art has always been a part of my life,” Holloway said. “I got into a situation where I was addicted to crack cocaine for 12 years. I had laid my artwork down, so art saved my life. It gave me the desire to change my life from being addicted to a life of recovery.”

The programs at Canvas Can Do Miracles boast an 88% success rate in helping individuals in recovery. The nonprofit is also a safe space for self-expression, culture and community.

“When I first came [to Canvas Can Do Miracles], I was a little nervous to talk to anybody. Now, everyone is friends with me and I’m friends with them. I feel confident, happy and where I belong,” junior worker Jalen Johnson said.

Holloway teaches art classes to their adults while program director Audrey Wallace oversees the youth in the organization. Now more than ever, Wallace believes that we need more positivity in this world.

“Love is the answer and we can spread it everywhere we go. We can spread positivity everywhere we go. You never know what someone’s going through, so we just want to put a smile on everyone’s face through the arts,” Wallace said.

Holloway and Wallace encourage everyone to come check out Canvas Can Do Miracles. They emphasize that you do not have to be the greatest artist to create meaningful artwork.

“A lot of people won’t try art because they compare themselves with a great artist and they say, ‘I can’t do that.’ Well, no – you do what you do, and your work will express you and it will be beautiful. Once you start seeing the work that you produce, you’ll just grow,” Holloway said.

Some artwork created at Canvas Can Do Miracles is available to purchase. The proceeds go directly to the artist who created it. If you would like to look at the artwork for sale or learn more about the nonprofit organization, you can head to the Canvas Can Do Miracles website for more information.