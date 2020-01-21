KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Watch this special presentation on “East Tennessee’s Hidden History: Honoring Black History” presented by anchor Tearsa Smith.
The special includes segments on Carolyn Bush Roddy, Knoxville Red’s Summer, East Tennessee’s Freedom Schools, the Clinton 12, and artist Beauford Delaney.
