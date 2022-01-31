KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — February is Black History Month in the United States. It is a time when the nation honors the history, achievements and raises awareness of the contributions of African Americans. The month-long observation is held in February to coincide with the birthdays of President Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass.

The National Endowment for the Humanities states Black History Month actually began as Negro History Week, which was organized by Carter G. Woodson in February 1926.

“As interest and advocacy for expanding the study of African American history developed, a desire to expand beyond just one week also grew,” NEH states. “In 1970, students at Kent State University celebrated Black History Month from January to February of that year, and since 1976, each President of the United States has endorsed commemorating February as Black History Month across the country.”

An essay by Daryl Michael Scott, Howard University, for the Association for the Study of African American Life and History that is shared by NEH, details Black History Month’s origins and what a former U.S. president said at the time:

“The celebration was expanded to a month in 1976, the nation’s bicentennial. President Gerald R. Ford urged Americans to ‘seize the opportunity to honor the too-often neglected accomplishments of Black Americans in every area of endeavor throughout our history.’ That year, fifty years after the first celebration, the association held the first Black History Month.”

Black History Month runs through March 1. Several events around East Tennessee will celebrate and honor Black History Month during the month of February.

