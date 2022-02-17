KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Soul food has deep roots in the South with recipes passed down from generation to generation of Black Americans, evolving from the days of enslavement to the 21st century.

Knoxville’s newest and hottest restaurant, Ola’s Southern Cuisine 2, is a small business in South Knoxville and is a tribute to family.

Co-owners Daryl Johnson and Uganda Reed say love is the secret ingredient in their kitchen.

“We have some amazing food but it’s also an experience and I vibe of just peace and love and family,” said Reed.

Johnson, also known as “Chef Blaac,” and Reed’s journey to open a restaurant began a few years ago.

Reed explained, “when I moved here four years ago, I was like, there’s no soul food, tasty seafood type stuff. So, I instantly thought about him, and I was like we need to open up a restaurant.”

Johnson’s love for cooking started because of two special women in his life,

“When I first learned to cook my grandmother had custody of my daughter, she was 9 months. And when I had custody of her my grandmother was like, ‘look you know you have your daughter and you got to take care of her’.”

That included knowing how to make a good meal. He then took those skills to the military.

“I was working on a military ship as a Merchant Marine and was working in the kitchen,” said Johnson. “So I came behind other chefs and other cooks and just took the experience from them.”

After his time serving, Johnson worked as a chef with the dream of opening his own restaurant.

Johnson explained, “if I can come here and do seafood and soul food together, I think this would be something major out here.”

With the help of Reed, that dream became a reality.

Reed said, “then one day he woke up and said, ‘my grandmother told me to check out that building that use to be that old Quiznos,’ and I said, ‘well go check it out.’”

Johnson added, “I never would have thought that one day it would get to a point where I would own my own restaurant.”

It was only fitting he named it after his late grandmother, Ola.

Johnson said, “I really miss my grandma a whole lot and I wish that she was here when we had our grand opening.”

Ola’s Southern Cuisine 2 is a restaurant based on a family filled with love and good soul food.

Reed adds, “family is very important, and it carries on generations and generations, and it allows you to open up a different mindset. When it comes to the different family values and morals, especially as Black families.”

Johnson said he hopes to one day have cooking classes catered toward young Black men to help them learn how to provide for their families. He wants his story to inspire others to dream and set goals.

Ola’s Southern Cuisine 2 is located at 7220 Chapman Hwy Suite F, Knoxville, TN 37920 in Suite 109.

A fun fact about Johnson’s family is that his sister, Tammy Rivera, is married to Waka Flocka Flame. The rapper has been to his brothers-in-law’s restaurant on several different occasions.