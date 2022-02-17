Dance is an important part of the Black experience. The art of expression tells a people’s story that words cannot convey. A Knoxville teacher is retiring after 27 years of teaching West African dance, connecting students to their roots.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After nearly three decades of teaching the art of West African dance at Austin-East Magnet High School, it’s Malaika Guthrie’s curtain call.

“Sam Anderson is responsible for making that phone call to tell me. ‘I’m going to offer you the last job you will ever want.’ And amazingly enough, I have not worked in 27 years,” says Guthrie.

The classes have always reached beyond the understanding of dance technique, pairing the understanding of self and roots to these students at the predominantly Black school.

“It’s really helpful to learn more of my culture. Malaika has really introduced a lot of students including me the background of West Africa and our culture,” student Shakayla Blair said.

West African drum Instructor, Obayana Ajanaku, has taught alongside Guthrie for 16 years.

“The knowledge that she gives everybody, I soak it in as well cause she has been in the field way longer than me,” Ajanaku said.

The two have been connecting dance with the rhythm of drums. Generations of dance students at Austin-East and Vine Middle School are rooted in their instruction.

“So when you think of something that has been in the community for that long, it’s basically is a part of the foundation of the community,” Guthrie said.

Guthrie says she feels blessed because she doesn’t know of very many people who get to work doing the thing that they are gifted to do. While her teaching career comes to a close, she hopes the lessons will live on in her students.

“Dance is a discipline. You’ve got to be here on time. You’ve got to have your things ready for performance,” she said. “You’ve got to have your hair and makeup. So if you can be disciplined here, it carries on throughout the rest of academics and throughout the rest of your life. Period.”