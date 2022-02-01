KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — National Black History Month is happening the month of February and in East Tennessee, there are several events planned to honor the history and culture as well as to educate others.

Here’s where you can honor and celebrate Black History Month within the greater Knoxville and East Tennessee region:

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley: 7th annual Black History Month Art Contest: In late January, Boys & Girls Clubs and local UScellular leaders chose 10 finalists in the annual art contest based on creativity, quality, interpretation, clarity of theme and overall impression of their work. The finalists’ artwork will then be digitally displayed in select stores from Feb. 1-28. During this time, those 18 and older can vote on their favorite artwork online. The three artists with the most votes will be announced in March and will receive prizes that include $250 for first place, $150 for second, and $100 for third.

New E-Resource for Black History Research at Knox County Public Library: The African American Historical Series Collection is now available through the Knox County Library. Officials say the database contains a full-text archive of periodicals that document the history of African American religious life and culture between 1829 and 1922. Primary sources include newspapers and magazines, plus reports and annuals from African American religious organizations, including churches and social service agencies. You can find the collection in Historical Newspapers. You will need a Knox County Library account to search the series.

The African American Historical Series Collection is the result of more than 10 years of organizing and collecting fragmentary, widely-dispersed, and endangered materials. The collection documents much of the rich history of African American life and religious organizations, including the African Methodist Episcopal Church, the African Methodist Zion Church, and many Baptist churches.

17th Annual Black issues Conference, Saturday, Feb. 5: The Office of Multicultural Student Life, in collaboration with the UTK Chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, as we host the 17th Annual Black Issues Conference. The Black Issues Conference is a one-day conference that provides a forum for students, faculty and staff, and community members to discuss issues that impact the African-American community.

Bingo! For Black History Month, Saturday, Feb. 5: Green McAdoo Cultural Center is kicking off its Black History Month event with Bingo! All ages are welcome and it will be free to play. Ten games, with10 prizes. The event is happening Feb. 5 at 6:30 p.m. in the Green McAdoo Gym.

Speaker Series: Histories of Black life and music in Appalachia, Tuesday, Feb. 8: Birthplace of Country Music Museum presents Dr. William H. Turner & Dr. Ted Olson for discussions on music, including the Sepia Tones podcast, and Turner’s book The Harlan Renaissance: Stories of Black Life In Appalachian Coal Towns, taking the audience beyond the assumptions and stereotypes about this region for a deeper and richer understanding of its history. For more information: https://birthplaceofcountrymusic.org/event/speaker-series-histories-of-black-life-and-music-in-appalachia/?fbclid=IwAR0DBRww9ZD3lbBXulpgJtrsutU13cymHaRlc3CZcGOZOil_XCiJzzuNY0IOil_XCiJzzuNY0I

UTK Frederick Douglass Day, Feb. 10 + Feb. 14: On Feb. 14, 2022, thousands of people will celebrate Douglass Day. The event marks the chosen birthday of Frederick Douglass by inviting members of the public to join an online crowdsourcing project and celebrating Black History. It’s a way to celebrate Black History Month with a digital twist.

The first event in UTK’s Frederick Douglass Day is a plenary talk from Professor Gabrielle Foreman entitled “Frederick Douglass and the Politics of Trust: Black Organizing, Black Wealth, and the Failure of the Freedman’s Bank,” on Thursday, February 10, 3:30 p.m. in Student Union 270 or via Zoom. Please join the UTK Frederick Douglass Day Celebration by registering at https://english.utk.edu/events/fdd.php. The Celebration and Transcribe-a-thon is on Monday, February 14th, 2022, 12 – 3 p.m. We will begin at 12:00 p.m. by joining the National Douglass Day Livestream for an overview of the FDD program and speakers on Douglass and The Colored Conventions Project. For more information, please contact Katy Chiles at kchiles1@utk.edu

Pellissippi State Community College hosting multiple Black History Month events

Pellissippi State Community College officials are inviting the public to join in its events hosted at its campuses and online throughout National Black History Month:

Thursday, Feb. 3

7 p.m Keith Brown in Concert: Clayton Performing Arts Center Memphis-born, Knoxville-raised, and New York-based Keith Brown is one of the most in-demand pianists on the contemporary jazz scene. Since he began playing jazz at the age of 18, Brown has performed and recorded with a who’s-who of jazz luminaries. Brown continues to draw inspiration from his roots in R&B, Funk, Classical, Jazz, and Hip-Hop and constantly explores new ways of integrating these influences. Feb. 6-20 ‘The Color Purple’ Film Screening: In collaboration with the MLK Committee’s Paint and Sip event, SEAL is hosting the streaming of “The Color Purple.” This classic will be the topic of discussion as we paint a scene from the film and sip hot cocoa, tea or apple cider. Stream this classic at your leisure and join the paint party at any of the Pellissippi State campuses. Streaming information to come. Monday, Feb. 7

7 p.m Alex Haley Farm Trip: Strawberry Plains Campus – Join us for a visit to the farm that once belonged to Pulitzer Prize-winning author Alex Haley. The facility connects young leaders and activists with the glorious heritage of the struggle for freedom, and is where policy makers and community builders come to connect, recharge their spiritual and physical batteries and brainstorm strategies. More information coming soon. Mondays, Feb. 7, 14, 21 and 28 African Coffee Mondays: Strawberry Plains Campus Enjoy free coffee featuring a different African blend each week. Wednesday, Feb. 16

9 a.m.-4 p.m. African American Read-In: Zoom Students, faculty and staff are invited to join us for the 8th annual African American Read-In. More information to come. Friday, Feb. 18 Green McAdoo Museum: Strawberry Plains Campus Join us for a visit to the Green McAdoo Cultural Center in Clinton, Tenn., a museum dedicated to telling the story of the Clinton 12. More information coming soon. Feb. 21-28

All events 2-3:30 p.m. Paint and Sip: Monday, Feb. 21: Hardin Valley Campus Cafeteria or Cafeteria Annex Tuesday, Feb. 22: Blount County Campus 109 or 127 Wednesday, Feb. 23: Magnolia Avenue Campus Lobby Thursday, Feb. 24: Division Street Campus Cafeteria/Lounge Friday, Feb. 25: Strawberry Plains Campus 2053 or 2620 Sip on hot cocoa, tea, or apple cider while receiving step-by-step instructions for painting a scene from “The Color Purple,” which was based on the 1982 novel by Alice Walker. There is no cost. However, seating is limited. To reserve your spot, email mjhurst@pstcc.edu with the date you plan to attend. Wednesday, Feb. 23

Concert: 11:45 a.m.

Workshop: 3:45 p.m. Dom Flemons Concert and Workshop: Clayton Performing Arts Center Dom Flemons, Grammy award winner, two-time Emmy nominee and 2020 United States Artists Fellow, will perform a free concert at 11:45 a.m., followed by a free workshop on the African roots of the banjo and its influence on American music at 3:45 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25

6 p.m Pellissippi Party and Motown Concert: College Center, Goins Building, Hardin Valley Campus It’s going to be a fun Friday night at Pellissippi State! Join us for free food and a great concert by Soul Sound Revue! Monday, Feb. 28

1:30 p.m. Variations Ensemble performs a collection of African American Spirituals: Goins Rotunda, Hardin Valley Campus and Facebook Live Monday, Feb. 28

3 p.m HBCU Transfer Event: Virtual Join Student Engagement and Leadership and a host of Historically Black Colleges and University liaisons as we give you an afternoon full of history and transfer options. This virtual event is surely to be informative and possibly life-changing. Whether you stay right here in Tennessee or decide to head west, there are 107 options available. More information coming soon.