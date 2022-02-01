KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The second Assistant Chief of the Knoxville Fire Department lived an illustrious life. William F. Yardley was the first African American lawyer to take a case to the Tennessee Supreme Court and the first to run for Governor.

Yardley was born in Knox County to a white mother and Black father in 1844. He was then left on the doorstep of the white Yardley family who would adopt him. In the late 1860s, he taught school and would begin studying law. He served as Justice of the Peace in 1870 and was elected to the Knoxville Board of Aldermen in 1872-1873. In 1873, he was the first African American in Knoxville to be admitted to the state bar. From 1876-77 he would serve as the Assistant Fire Chief.

In 1876, he ran for Governor but would lose to James D. Porter who served as Governor from 1875 to 1879. According to historian Robert J. Boker, despite coming in fourth in the race, people in Knoxville fondly referred to him as “Governor Yardley.”

Porter wrote that Yardley was known as a skillful criminal lawyer. Frederick Douglass, who had been his house guest, said he was “One of the most remarkable men that I have met.” In 1885, he is believed to have argued against a practice that required jail inmates to work to pay for the costs of their prosecution before the Tennessee Supreme Court according to the Tennessee Encyclopedia. While he lost the case, the practice was later abolished.

Historical Marker honoring William Yardley (Photo via Knoxville Fire)

Yardley also was the publisher and editor of two newspapers, according to Porter. In 1878, he began Knoxville’s first black newspaper, the Knoxville Examiner and in 1882 he started the Knoxville Bulletin.

Yardley would pass away at 80 on May 20, 1924, but his legacy can still be seen throughout Knoxville. He and his wife Elizabeth had three sons and a daughter. One of their two granddaughters, Margaret Yardley Jones, served on the Board of Directors of the Beck Center in the 1970s.

In addition, a state historical marker honoring Yardley was placed at the intersection of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue and Dandridge Avenue. However, due to construction, the Yardley marker has been removed according to the Beck Culture Exchange Center.