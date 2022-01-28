HOUSTON (KIAH) — It is one of the largest and most comprehensive historically black college or universities in the nation, and it’s right in the heart of Houston, Texas. It’s Texas Southern University, also known as TSU.

With nearly 10,000 students from different ethnicities and backgrounds, enrolled and over 100 academic programs, it continues to move forward. And come March 7th, it will celebrate its 95th year.

TSU is more than just buildings and books. Its students, faculty and alumni are the true heart and soul of this university. Like many colleges and universities, they have famous alumni like Megan Thee Stallion, Michael Strahan, Yolanda Adams, Barbara Jordan, and Mickey Leland. However, it’s those you don’t often hear of that also leave their mark, and help to strengthen the university legacy and experience for all who step on campus.

With February just around the corner, a the month set aside to celebrate Black History, CW39’s Sharron Melton takes a closer look at TSU. She looks at this Historically Black College or University, referred to as an H.B.C.U and specifically what that means to TSU.