MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An Anderson County student is leaving her mark on the literary world.

Danelia Lozano’s poem about loss is now published in one of the top Latinx journals in the county.

The sophomore’s dad died shortly after she moved to East Tennessee from Honduras in 2018. An assignment in her ESL class helped her find her voice and become a published poet at 16.

Lozano’s poem was recently accepted into the “Acentos Review.” Her poem is now published alongside other Latinx writers with doctorates and MFAs.

Anderson County’s English Language Learner program coordinator, Emily Bruner, says she wanted culturally relevant text for students to read and analyze and then for them to replicate the author’s style.

Bruner encouraged students to pull from their own life experiences.

Lozano grew up in Honduras reading, writing, singing, and playing soccer with her dad.

Bruner says Lozano’s poem about losing him brought her to tears and she knew others needed to hear her work.

“The cultural pieces that our kids bring in their background, in their linguistic experiences and personal experiences that they bring with are assets that we want to be able to use to help them achieve in their education and in their greater life,” said Bruner.

Lozano wants to pursue a career in law while also working diligently to develop as a writer.

