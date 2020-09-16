Centro Hispano de East Tennessee to host virtual Latino Awards gala

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Centro Hispano de East Tennessee will soon host its annual Latino Awards Gala — online this year due to COVID-19, which also serves as the largest fundraiser event for the nonprofit.

The annual event is part of the organization’s effort to not only celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, but also celebrate the local Latinos and Latinas in the East Tennessee community.

The virtual event will take place Thursday, Sept. 24 from noon – 1 p.m.

“It serves as an important opportunity to highlight the contributions of Latinos in our country,” Centro HispanopPresident & CEO Claudia Caballero said. “We work with and celebrate our local Latino community every day, but Hispanic Heritage Month allows us to take a step back and honor our culture from a broader perspective. There is an incredible array of diversity within the Latino community at large. Hispanic Heritage Month provides us with a necessary space to tell our own story, refocus the narrative and celebrate our collective history and the valuable impact that generations of indigenous, Afro-Latino and Latinx people have had on the United States.”

Leaders say the highly anticipated event, which serves as the organization’s largest fundraiser, is a cross-cultural experience that brings the Greater Knoxville community together to recognize Latinos, Latinas and community allies working to support the Latino community in East Tennessee.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 Latino Awards event was redesigned by leaders and organizers in a virtual format.

This year’s event will take place on Thursday, September 24 from noon – 1p.m. and features an online auction and a streaming broadcast of live and pre-recorded programming from Centro Hispano staff, Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs and Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon and emcees Erin Donovan and Louis Fernandez.

Tickets to the 2020 Latino Awards are free. To register for the event and to make a contribution, visit latinoawards.swell.gives.