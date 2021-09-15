Centro Hispano’s Latino Awards happening virtually for second year

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Virtual ceremonies and events became a new norm since the COVID-19 pandemic began, but leaders at Centro Hispano de East Tennessee are confident the community support will be there for its virtually held Latino Awards Gala later this month.

Centro Hispano announced in June the event will be held virtually on Sept. 30 at noon. The gala serves as the largest annual fundraiser event for the nonprofit. The event is held each year during National Hispanic Heritage Month, which begins Sept. 15 and ends on Oct. 15.

Leaders say the highly anticipated event is a cross-cultural experience that brings the Greater Knoxville community together to recognize Latinos, Latinas and community allies working to support the Latino community in East Tennessee.

“The Latino Awards are an opportunity to showcase Centro Hispano and the broader Latino community’s role in Knoxville,” Claudia Caballero, President and CEO at Centro Hispano, said. “We celebrate during the Hispanic Heritage Month because it focuses on the value we add to the community, the contributions to the economy, and the diversity in our culture.”

Caballero added that people can learn more about:

Centro’s new partnership with Pellissippi State Community College

The launch of our Latino Small Business Support Program and

New partnerships in Health services

The event website is: https://latinoawards.swell.gives/ where people can register for tickets, find out more information and attend our event.

Awards to be presented include The Latino Community Leader Award, The Latino Ally Award and Best Latino Restaurant. Nominations and voting for the awards closed last month.

National Hispanic Heritage Month is a 30-day period honoring the contributions of Latinx, Hispanic Americans to the history, culture and achievements of the United States.