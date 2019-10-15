El Charro wins Best Latino Restaurant Award from Centro Hispano

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – More than a dozen Latino-owned restaurants were nominated for the Best Latino Restaurant award from Centro Hispano de East Tennessee, representing a wide variety of foods, cultures and atmospheres.

This year’s winner – El Charro, an authentic Mexican restaurant off of Sutherland Avenue in the Bearden area.

The family-owned restaurant has been a Knoxville institution for more than 30 years, moving into the current Sutherland location in 2016 as part of the area’s redevelopment.

The menu boasts authentic Mexican food, of course, which is something owners Juan and Norma Aranda are proud of.

Both were born in Mexico, so providing a cultural experience within their restaurant is important not just for their family, but for the greater Knoxville community.

The Arandas say getting this award at the recent Latino Awards Gala, as voted on by the community, means so much.