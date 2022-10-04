NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Tennessee governor has issued a Hispanic Heritage Month proclamation for the first time since 2014.

Governor Bill Lee issued Tennessee’s Hispanic Heritage Month proclamation on Monday. Former Governor Bill Haslam had issued the last Tennessee Hispanic Heritage Month proclamation several years ago.

RADM. Farragut (Credit: U.S. Navy)

“Hispanic and Latino Americans are an integral part of the history of Tennessee and the United States of America,” the proclamation begins. “Some of Tennessee’s earlier settlers include communities of Spanish speakers and individuals of Spanish descent, including Admiral David Glasgow Farragut.”

The Town of Farragut is named for the Civil War admiral who served in the U.S. Navy.

“Tennessee is proud to be home to a growing Latino community who strengthen the rich culture of our State,” the proclamation continues. “The Tennessee Latino community embodies Tennessee values, including faith, work ethic and a volunteer spirit and Tennessee’s cultural, economic, and civil society are strengthened by the innumerable contributions of the Latino community.”

The Tennessee proclamation follows the National Hispanic Heritage Month timeline, which runs from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15.

Gov. Lee’s office has issued similar proclamations this year for Native American Indian Month, Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month and Latin Language Appreciation Month. Gov. Lee has also issued Black History Month proclamations.

Each year, National Hispanic Heritage Month is observed from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15 by celebrating the histories, cultures and contributions of American citizens and residents whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central and South America.