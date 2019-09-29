HoLa Festival continues Sunday at Market Square

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The annual HoLa Festival continues Sunday at Knoxivlle’s Market Square.

The festival celebrates the rich diversity of Latino culture. The festival is put on by HoLa Hora Latina, which started in 1992 and is the oldest grassroots Latino non-profit organization in East Tennessee.

The festival began Saturday and the hours on Sunday at 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Enjoy a rich mix of music, dance, food, arts, crafts, heritage tables, a Parade of Nations and children’s activities.

HoLa Hora Latina has its home at Casa HoLa which is located in the 100 block of S. Gay Street at the Historical Emporium Building in the heart of Knoxville’s Art District.

The HoLa Festival is one of but many events weekend.

