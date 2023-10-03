KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Of the 3.5 million big rig truck drivers, only 10% are women and even fewer are Hispanic women.

Alisha Vasquez knows the statistics and enjoys the fact that when she is behind the wheel, she is in a unique position. The Knoxville truck driver has traveled throughout the United States.

WATE 6 On Your Side caught up with Vasquez at a Knoxville Pilot truck stop. She was going over her big rig safety checklist, which required her to pop the hood and check the fluids before beginning her next trip to Atlanta.

“I’m still learning today – every day. It’s not something you get in a couple of weeks of training,” Vasquez said.

She’s still learning because she just started jumping into the cab and driving big rigs about three months ago.

“I wanted to try something different. I wanted a career. I wanted something I could support my family with. And I wanted to travel. And it was a way to do it all.”

She’s already done some serious traveling. The 37-year-old mother of three older boys has already been to California, Oregon, Washington, Wyoming and several other states. Vasquez said she likes the idea of being one of the few Hispanic and even fewer women drivers out on the road.

“You have to give everyone an example – someone to look up to. Someone to show you others that you can achieve your dreams. Just go for it,” said Vasquez.

As she rolls down the highways in Tennessee and other states, she says being unique suits her just fine.

“I do my best and show up every day and do what I love,” said Vasquez.