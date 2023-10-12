KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Mexican immigrant is now a business owner in Knoxville.

Martín Rangel Serna was born in Mexico and started his business Rangel Brothers Painting after graduating from high school in Knoxville.

“I was there until I was three, and my parents, they had an opportunity to come to the States. We did have to migrate but whenever we did, I came into Knoxville immediately and I’ve stayed here ever since,” he said.

Rangel Brothers Painting is a commercial and residential painting company that specializes in drywall, pressure washing and refinishing cabinets. Rangel Serna said his painting skills run in the family.

“My father had 30 years of experience and it seemed like a good way to utilize all of his experience and make into something that’s sustainable for the family,” he said.

His Hispanic Heritage is one of the things that pushes him to work hard.

“It’s just kind of how a lot of Hispanic families are rooted, they just are family-oriented, and they just always try to be inclusive and help the family as much as possible,” he said.

He wants to encourage other Hispanic immigrants to make a name for themselves.

“Just always have a positive attitude, seek help and ask questions,” he said. “Try to get direction from someone that has knowledge of the field of the business you’re seeking.”