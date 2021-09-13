Mountain Fiesta event bringing cultural fusion of Latin American, Appalachian partying to Claiborne County

CUMBERLAND GAP, Tenn. (WATE) — Whether it’s the Smokies or the highlands in Central America, the “4.5 annual Mountain Fiesta” event in Claiborne County, Tennessee aims to promote a fun fusion of mountain cultures during the National Hispanic Heritage Month.

This year’s Mountain Fiesta is happening Saturday, Oct. 2 in Cumberland Gap. Usually, the fiesta (which is Spanish for “party”) occurred in April, but organizers said earlier this year they were waiting a little longer for the event so people could gather safely.

Social posts and the event listing shared by organizers of the Mountain Fiesta say the event “is a homemade celebration of Latin American and Appalachian culture, created with the vision of giving our community the opportunity to learn about the beauty and diversity of both Latin America and Appalachia.”

Specifically, organizers say “the Mountain Fiesta aims to create a space where our community members can learn dances, practice language, and sample food from countries they have never been to.

“The event is a celebration of the richness and uniqueness of Latin America, set in the heart of Cumberland Gap, and a chance to appreciate the similarities and differences between songs, dances, foods, and traditions.”

The 4.5th annual Mountain Fiesta is happening Saturday, Oct. 2 from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. at 601 Colwyn Ave, Cumberland Gap, TN 37724.